White House says it will hold those responsible for SolarWinds hack accountable within weeks

Asked about the administration's Thursday announcement that it is willing to sit down with Iran and other countries to discuss how to restart negotiations on the fraying international deal that put limits on Iran's nuclear program, Sullivan said, "We believe it is totally possible to come to a diplomatic solution," but stressed it is "an early stage."

"It is going to take work and hard-headed clear-eyed diplomacy, and ultimately a decision by Iran that they are prepared to take the steps required to assure the world and to prove to the world that the program is exclusively for peaceful purposes," he said.

But he raised a concern about Iran's steady violations of the deal, which President Donald Trump pulled the US from in 2018.

"What we have said repeatedly is that the United States is prepared to come back into compliance with its terms, if Iran comes back into compliance with its terms under the deal, and frankly, Christiane, one of the concerns right now is that Iran is presently threatening to move even further out of compliance, to refuse to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency in the work that it is trying to do to ensure that nothing in Iran's program is being used for weapons purposes," Sullivan said.