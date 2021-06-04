White House rejects GOP infrastructure counteroffer, saying it does not meet Biden's objectives

Earlier this week at an in-person meeting at the White House with Capito, the President offered to bring his price tag on an infrastructure package down to $1 trillion but wanted to ensure it amounts to "new money" -- not redirected from funding already approved by Congress as Senate Republicans have been demanding, a GOP source briefed on the talks said. At the time, Biden also reiterated his call for new taxes to pay for much of his plan, the source said. But this latest effort marked the first concrete proposal that would take into account the firmest Republican red line: changes to the 2017 tax law.