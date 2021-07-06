White House racing to finalize strategy to deter ransomware attacks

Some believe banning payments would be counterproductive

But others believe that an immediate blanket ban on payments would be counterproductive because it would further victimize the targets, who sometimes have little choice but to pay a ransom immediately to minimize disruption to their employees and customers. The Ransomware Task Force report did not go as far as to recommend banning payments altogether, but did suggest requiring that organizations report ransom payments and "consider alternatives before making payments."

"Prohibiting payments immediately is not a workable strategy because it will impose too many costs on innocent victims," said Michael Daniel, the president and CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance who also served as a co-chair of the Ransomware Task Force. "If you want to set that as a policy goal, you need to lay down steps first and you need much more information."

Daniel noted that without a better idea of how many ransomware victims are out there and what percentage of them end up paying their attackers, it will be hard for the government to formulate a workable strategy to deter payments. "Before imposing any kind of blanket ban, we want to encourage a lot more information sharing with the government," he said.