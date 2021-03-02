White House pulls Tanden nomination

The White House is pulling Neera Tanden's nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget after key senators said they would vote against confirmation over her past tweets.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said Tanden requested to withdraw her name from consideration.

"I have accepted Neera Tanden's request to withdraw her name from nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget," Biden said in a statement. "I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my Administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work."

The former Clinton campaign aide and president of the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress came under fire during the confirmation process for past critical comments of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The Washington Post first reported the White House's decision.

In a letter to Biden, Tanden said it was the "honor of a lifetime" to be considered for the role.