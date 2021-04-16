White House press briefing interrupted by flyover for new WWI memorial

The military flyover, scheduled as part of the dedication of a new World War I memorial, was heard throughout Washington, DC.

Low-flying F-22 Raptors momentarily interrupted the White House press briefing on Friday as their roar could be heard and felt in buildings in and around downtown Washington.

While describing President Joe Biden's upcoming schedule for next week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki had to pause and say: "Wow -- there's a plane right overhead, just for anyone tuning in online." She was nearly drowned out by the noise as the planes passed.

The flyover was part of the World War I Centennial Commission's inaugural raising of the US flag at a new World War I Memorial in Washington, DC, along Pennsylvania Avenue, which took place at about the same time the briefing began on Friday morning. The memorial is expect to open to the public on Saturday.

The military flyover was conducted with the US Air Force's 94th Fighter Squadron, according to a list of performances.