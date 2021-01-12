White House moving day packed with taxpayer-funded Covid-19 cleanings and shifting sports equipment

This includes $127,000 for what one government order refers to as "2021 Inaugural Cleaning," bid out to Didlake, a Virginia-based business that employs people with disabilities for jobs including janitorial and housekeeping services. That's separate from a $44,000 order for carpet cleaning and the $115,000 purchase agreement for "2021 Presidential Inauguration and Transition Carpet Replacement and Installation to correct the current floor condition of selected interior floors for various offices," within the East Wing, West Wing and Executive Office Building, according to the description.

In traditional administration-swaps, the bulk of the cleaning, while thorough, is done predominantly by White House staff -- housekeepers, butlers, ushers -- and upkeep such as electrical fixes and small maintenance jobs completed by White House workers, of which there are typically 90 to 100 in roles that range from pastry cooks to florists to plumbers.

However, this time around, the incoming Biden administration wanted to ensure that 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, which has been a hot spot of at least three Covid-19 breakouts, gets the sort of scrub-down a pandemic deserves, according to a White House official who spoke with CNN on the condition of anonymity.