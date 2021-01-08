White House in 'crisis management' mode: lawyers being consulted about potential impeachment

Outside lawyers are being sought for consultation by the White House about the prospect of a last minute, rapid impeachment of President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the matter said.

The source said at this point lawyers advising the White House believe there is not enough time logistically for Democrats to move articles of impeachment out of the House and into the hands of senators for a speedy removal of the President before January 20.

But the source said lawyers for the President have started to game out the impeachment possibility as the likelihood of Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet invoking the 25th Amendment seems remote.

The source added the President's attorneys have been consulted about the language used in Trump's video messages in the aftermath of the Capitol riots. During that process, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and chief of staff Mark Meadows went to Trump to urge him to record the videos to save his presidency and hold off efforts to remove him from office.