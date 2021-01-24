White House holding call with senators to drum up bipartisan support for Covid-19 relief package

Pressed earlier Sunday on whether the President will hold out for bipartisanship agreement to pass the package amid growing reports of Republican unease, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said the administration does want to see the proposal passed quickly, but that engaging both sides is not the "enemy" of speed.

"We're reaching out to people," Klain said. "I don't think bipartisanship and speed are enemies of one another. The need is urgent."

Deese told reporters Friday that the goal was to be "reaching out to members of Congress from both parties to make the case for the rescue plan and to engage with them (and) understand their concerns," a mandate from Biden himself.

Among the Republican senators invited to join the call is Mitt Romney of Utah, who told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" earlier Sunday that while he wants to "hear what the White House has to say" on its proposal, he's worried about the prospect of the US borrowing more money "for things that may not be absolutely necessary."

But the senator noted that "Republicans like me have demonstrated (that) we're open to compromise" and have "demonstrated a capacity to compromise."