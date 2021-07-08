White House helped form ethics agreement with art gallery that's selling Hunter Biden's paintings, sources say

Keeping with the style of other bios on the website, the biography sticks to his art background does not get into the more controversial parts of his past. Among the flashpoints for Hunter Biden is recent years is his past work on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which played a role in former President Donald Trump's first impeachment. No wrongdoing from that job was ever proven against Hunter Biden. It also does not mention that federal investigators have been actively looking into his business dealings. CNN reported in December that the investigation is examining multiple financial issues, including whether Hunter Biden and his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China, according to two people briefed on the probe. Hunter Biden has said he is "absolutely certain" he'll be cleared in that investigation.