White House goes into damage control mode after reports of dysfunction in Kamala Harris' office

And White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said, "I will say that the vice president is an incredibly important partner to the President of the United States. She has a challenging job, a hard job, and she has a great supportive team of people around her. But other than that, I'm not going to have any more comments on those reports."

Still, conversations are now underway in the West Wing about how to better support Harris' team, one source close to the White House said.

That help from the West Wing is a sign that the spiraling narrative could start to affect Harris, who is considered the next in line to lead the Democratic Party -- with a potential for a presidential run coming as soon as 2024 if President Joe Biden decides not to seek reelection. Biden has said he does intend to run.

Top White House officials and aides to the vice president went on the record to defend Harris and Flournoy, calling reports of infighting and dysfunction overblown or simply untrue. And Harris' outside allies and advisers -- like influential adviser Minyon Moore and Democratic strategist Bakari Sellers -- quickly took to Twitter, looking to drown out the criticism.