White House exodus begins even as Trump continues to baselessly claim victory

Mass staff exits from administrations occur at the end of every presidency, whether that comes after two terms or at the end of one that is cut short by an election loss. But Trump's refusal to concede the race and acknowledge the coming change has forced top staffers -- some of them longtime loyalists -- into a deeply uncomfortable position with just weeks to go before their paychecks stop arriving.

After John McEntee, head of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, issued a warning to administration staffers that any caught looking for a job could be fired -- a warning that leaked to the press and was widely reported last month -- many political aides across the federal government continued to search for their next move unfazed.

But some younger, more junior appointees were indeed spooked by the warning -- a situation some more senior aides found regrettable given the additional difficulty those staffers may have finding work.