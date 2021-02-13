White House deputy press secretary resigns after threatening reporter over story about him

White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo has resigned following a Vanity Fair report that he threatened a reporter who was working on a story about his romantic relationship with another reporter. CNN's Arlette Saenz reports.

"We accepted the resignation of TJ Ducklo after a discussion with him this evening," said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, in a statement. "This conversation occurred with the support of the White House chief of staff."

Ducklo released his own statement on Twitter saying, in part, "I know this was terrible. I know I can't take it back. But I also know I can learn from it and do better."

Ducklo was suspended Friday for one week without pay after Vanity Fair story published earlier that day a reporter from Politico was working on an article about his romantic relationship with a reporter from another news outlet.