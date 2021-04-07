White House defends hiking taxes on corporations to pay for infrastructure, but signals it's open to compromise

Overall, as a result of the tax cuts of prior years, the US now raises only about 16% percent of GDP in federal tax revenue, a decline of about four percentage points in the last two decades.

However, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo signaled Wednesday that the President is willing to compromise on the proposed increase in the corporate tax rate to 28% but still called on Congress to "go big."

Biden had charged the Cabinet to "work across the aisle, and in a bipartisan way" to pay for the plan, she said. While the administration is proposing to invest over eight years and pay it back over 15 years, Raimondo said officials are open to discussing paying it back over 20 years instead and raising the rate to a figure less than 28%.

"What I am imploring the business community not to do, is to say, 'We don't like 28%. We're walking away we're not discussing.' That's unacceptable," she said. "Come to the table, and problem solve with us to come up with a reasonable, responsible plan."

Raimondo called for a "discussion" with congressional leaders and charged opponents to "tell us what you think is an alternative reasonable plan," as long as it doesn't "shortchange America."

Report lays out Biden's case