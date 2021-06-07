White House defends Biden-Putin summit, calling it 'vital' for defending American interests

Sullivan said that the US focus during the Putin summit is to "give us an opportunity to communicate from our President to their President what American's intentions and capabilities are and to hear the same from their side." He also defended the timing of the summit, saying it would be difficult to find a better context for a meeting with Putin then after the G7 and NATO summits.

Sullivan underscored the importance of Biden's direct, in-person communication with Putin.

"(B)eing able to look President Putin in the eye and say, 'This is what America's expectations are. This is what America stands for. This is what America's all about.' This, we believe, is an essential aspect of US-Russian diplomacy," Sullivan said. He explained that "Putin is a singular kind of personalized leader and having the opportunity to come together at a summit will allow us to manage this relationship and stand up and defend American values most effectively."

Biden is slated to meet with about 35 world leaders during his tour through Europe, Sullivan said.