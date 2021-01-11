White House counsel and Barr warned Trump not to self-pardon

Additional pardons are expected from the White House before Trump leaves office next week.

CNN did not immediately hear back from the White House and Barr did not immediately provide a comment to CNN.

Presidential pardon power is untested and sources say both Barr and Cipollone thought it would be a bad idea for Trump to try to pardon himself. Barr believes a 1974 Justice Department legal memo finding that the president cannot pardon himself should stand, and that Cipollone has not asked the Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel for a re-examination of the issue, according to two sources.

The memo does say, however, that a sitting president can resign the office and then be pardoned by his vice president once that person assumes the presidency. That is what happened when President Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon in 1974.

Two separate sources close to Vice President Mike Pence say it is highly unlikely that Pence would issue a pardon to Trump in this scenario. Pence had been a loyal supporter of the President, but now feels frustrated and disappointed with Trump for his behavior around the insurrection and not calling to check on him during and after the riots, multiple sources said.