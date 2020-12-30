White House coronavirus testing czar: 'We need to be doing a better job' with Covid-19 vaccine rollout

However, the numbers aren't anywhere near that yet. More than 2.6 million people have received their first dose, according to Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, at a news briefing Wednesday, and just over 14 million doses have been distributed, according to Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer Gustave Perna, also at a Wednesday briefing.

President Donald Trump has largely passed the buck to the states on vaccine distribution, blaming them on Wednesday for the slower than ideal pace.

"The Federal Government has distributed the vaccines to the states," Trump tweeted. "Now it is up to the states to administer. Get moving!"

Giroir said Wednesday that as pharmacies begin to play a larger role in vaccine administration, he expects the pace of vaccinations to quicken.

"We have a federal contract with 40,000 pharmacies -- that's 60% of all pharmacies in the US -- to provide vaccines," said Giroir. "The scale will go up very rapidly as things progress and evolve."

"Vaccines on the shelf are no good," he added. "They need to get in people's arms and we are leaving no stone unturned to do that."