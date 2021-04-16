White House backtracks on refugees decision after criticism and says Biden will announce increased cap by May 15

The process is different for migrants arriving at the border than refugees coming from overseas. Refugee resettlement agencies have repeatedly said they're prepared to take in refugee arrivals.

Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, tweeted that the US needs to "rebuild" the resettlement program for refugees.

"America needs to rebuild our refugee resettlement program. We will use all 15,000 slots under the new Determination and work with Congress on increasing admissions and building back to the numbers to which we've committed," Sullivan tweeted.

But Jenny Yang, the senior vice president of advocacy and policy at World Relief, said resettlement agencies have been preparing for an increase in arrivals. "That is a completely false argument. It's not grounded on any sort of reality," she told CNN. "It's not that they don't have capacity or resources. It's purely a political calculation at this point."

In February, the State Department presented Congress with a plan to expand the 15,000 refugee cap put in place by Trump to allow up to 62,500 refugees to be resettled in the United States. As is normally the process, the State Department and White House had already agreed on the number.