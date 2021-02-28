White House and Democrats defend House passing Covid-19 relief package without GOP support

Republicans, meanwhile, criticized Democrats' handling of the bill on Sunday, with Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, telling Bash on "State of the Union" that Psaki's comments on his party being involved in the specifics of the legislation were a "joke."

"You can find one thing, perhaps, where oh my gosh we will get criticized on that, so we will adapt. But the reality is that they put forward a package which reflects the interests of the Democratic constituencies that elected the President," he said, pointing to funding in the bill for San Francisco's transit system.

"Yes, he was open to unity and bipartisanship," the senator said, referring to Biden's call for bipartisanship during his inaugural address. "That has not been this legislation."

Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, told ABC that he's disappointed the White House has not reached out to Republicans to work on a bipartisan bill now that the package has passed in the House.