White House allows press into HHS immigration facility but not one spotlighted by congressmen for crowded conditions

There are more than 16,000 unaccompanied children in US custody, including around 4,800 in CBP custody and 11,300 in HHS custody.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the administration would provide media access to those Border Patrol facilities as well.

"This is just the first step in the process of providing greater access to the media," Psaki told CNN's Jeff Zeleny at a White House briefing.

"We all agree that the Border Patrol facilities are not places where children should be. They are, children should be moving more quickly through those facilities, that is what our policy central focus is right now," Psaki said.

The Carrizo Springs facility was initially opened under the Trump administration in 2019 to house a surge of unaccompanied minors coming across the border. It is intended to shelter minors, unlike Border Patrol facilities.

The facility is available for children ages 13 to 17, according to HHS. Since opening, 1,026 children have been placed at the shelter and 216 children have been discharged, the department says. There are currently 766 minors at the site. Capacity is 952.