White and Black Americans are divided over George Floyd's death and whether race relations have improved, poll finds

As a trial begins over the death of George Floyd, how far has America come, and not come, with a long overdue racial reckoning sparked by his death?

White and Black Americans' perceptions of race relations and the circumstances around George Floyd's death remain split, a new poll has found.

Ahead of the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd, a USA Today/Ipsos poll explored America's views on race, policing and Floyd's killing.

The poll was conducted March 1 and 2 and based on a nationally representative sample of 1,165 people ages 18 and older. The poll findings come just days before the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death in Louisville, Kentucky.

When asked about Floyd's death, 64% of Black people described it as a murder, according to the poll. Among White respondents, 28% described it as murder and 33% said "it was negligence on part of the officer."

Clifford Young, president of public affairs in the United States for Ipsos, said the contrast in responses extends to nearly every question in the survey.