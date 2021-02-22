'Where is everyone?': Inside Trump's DC hotel post-presidency

One hotel staffer told CNN this month, "Since the coronavirus we weren't doing so bad until I'd say probably a month ago. It really, like, slowed down."

"It's normal during this time of year to have this kind of slow down, but because of everything going on, it kind of really had -- a different time."

Indoor restaurants and bars in Washington are limited to 25% capacity or 250 people total, whichever is smaller. The nation's capital had paused all indoor dining in December as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations surged.

On a recent Friday night, CNN observed around 30 customers in the hotel's bar and lounge area over a three-hour span. But the main elevators were only used a handful of times, signaling that not many were staying overnight.

The halls of the hotel appeared mostly lifeless around 7:00 p.m. ET.

The following morning, hotel staff and Trump's then-impeachment defense team were some of the only people populating the vast lobby. No one had breakfast in the lounge for a span more than an hour before two men came in.