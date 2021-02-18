When the weather tested Texans' mettle, they responded with hospitality

Her neighbor saw her load, then unload, her car in the snow, so she stopped Barr and offered her a ride to wherever she was headed. Barr made it to her parents' home, where they still have power, later that day.

"I was surprised, but I really shouldn't have been," she said. "Always look for the helpers in tough times, and it will never fail that they're there."

They opened up their homes

Adrian and Gina Escajeda expected to ride out the storm for a "day or two." They stocked up on toilet paper and a few nonperishable foods in case they wound up stuck in their home in Manor, a suburb east of Austin.

The Escajedas hadn't prepared for this.

The electricity in their house went out early in the week and never returned. Their water shut off, too. Adrian Escajeda, a photojournalist and student, built a fort in their bed to keep their heads warm and turned on his battery-operated camera lights so they could see.

The last straw, he said, was when the inside of his house hit -6 degrees.