When can YOU get the vaccine? It depends on your health, occupation and where you live

Because states will handle rollouts differently, Hannan says it's a good idea for people to monitor state health department websites for specifics. Some states are setting up "public-facing dashboards," and she expects others will allow residents to sign up for updates, she said.

What factors drive the rollout phases?

The two main factors are supply and demand -- essentially, how much vaccine is available and how many people receive it, Hannan said.

While Pfizer/BioNTech's and Moderna's vaccines have already received emergency use approval, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca have vaccines in the works, which if approved, would increase supply, she said.

On the demand side, it will depend how many people in the first vaccination phases line up for injections. If the numbers are high in the priority groups, it will take longer to move to the general public phase, Hannan said.

"So far, it does look like there is high demand, that health care workers are excited to get the vaccine. They're lining up to get it. They're posting pictures of themselves getting it," she said.