When Black people are wary of vaccine, it's important to listen and understand why

Although the agony of the coronavirus pandemic has dragged on for months, the unprecedented swiftness with which scientists developed a vaccine to combat Covid-19 is nothing short of remarkable. No other vaccine in human history has been created in such ''warp speed.''

But many Black Americans have expressed reluctance to take the vaccine, a wariness some attribute to the enduring legacy of the egregious Tuskegee syphilis study.

The legacies of Tuskegee and Covid-19 are intertwined. Both expose the depth of structural discrimination in the United States. Both remind us to listen and hear patients when they express distrust or reluctance about medical treatment.

The US Public Health Service began the Tuskegee study in 1932. It recruited Black men in Macon County, Alabama, who had already contracted syphilis. The men were told they would be treated for syphilis, but the actual purpose of the study was to learn whether untreated syphilis progressed differently in Black people compared with White people.