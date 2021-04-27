When a school principal married a Minneapolis cop, it shifted their perspectives -- and gave them hope

When watching the Chauvin trial, Mauri Friestleben said her husband had a tactical perspective, and her response was "more emotional." These veterans of law enforcement and education say both systems are rooted in racism but can work together to become stronger, as they have.

"Being married to Mike during these difficult times makes me believe that there is hope and there can be hope. I'm not hopeless," she said.

Mike Friestleben said marrying Mauri changed him.

"It's opened up my eyes to things that even I didn't see. It's just opened up my eyes a little wider," he said. "It's been helpful."

Less than 24 hours after Chauvin's murder conviction, the Department of Justice launched an investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis. The Friestlebens say they embrace the investigation.

"Can it be fixed? Absolutely, but you got to start changing the way you police," Mike Friestleben said. "We all swore, we swore, we swore to protect other people before ourselves.

"You have to really get back to original policing like when you were on the foot beat."