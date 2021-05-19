When a Black homeowner concealed her race, her home's appraisal value doubled

"I felt completely defeated," Duffy said.

She began to wonder if her race was impacting how her home was being valued and the comparable properties that were being used. So she set up a fair housing test.

When arranging for a third appraisal, she did not reveal her race or gender on the application, according to the complaint. She kept communication to email and told the appraiser that she would be out of town and her brother would be at her home during the appraisal. She removed photos of herself and her family, as well as African-American art and some books which might identify her race. Then a White friend posed as her brother and met the appraiser instead of her.

That home appraisal valued her home at $259,000, nearly $150,000 more than her lowest appraisal.

At first she felt vindicated, she said in an interview on CNN's New Day. "It allowed me to see that I knew that I was right. But then you think about the fact that I had to remove myself from my home in order for my home to have value -- that's the part that really hurts," she said. "It felt dehumanizing, it felt demoralizing."