What's really on the ballot in Georgia

On Election Day, the chips fell on the side of Biden, but there is a real opportunity to have a balance in Washington, DC, to check the incoming administration's power. This all depends on Republican Georgia voters coming out during the runoff elections between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.

If Democrats win these two seats, Democrats will have unchecked, unrestrained power in the Senate. President-elect Biden will have the capability to enact the most progressive agenda in generations.

As a Georgia native, I see the progress Democrats have made in the state in recent years, including the Biden victory, yet I still believe the Peach State is conservative, and Republicans there are not ready or willing to hand over the reins to Democrats.

Which brings me back to Trump and his hand in the runoff elections.