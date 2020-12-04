What's next for America's favorite news podcast

Under the Biden administration, "The Daily" may be able to grow much further beyond its roots in US politics.

"There are just more stories out there," Tobin said. "We have been so consumed by American politics for the last four years."

Several staffers at "The Daily" told CNN Business in the week ahead of the election that they hoped to focus on telling more non-political stories and more international stories in the year ahead.

"International news has always been a bit of a conundrum for certain American publications," Barbaro said. "I think the 20-minute, single-subject format was made for that. You can't tell the story of what it means that the Taliban is about to regain power after 20 years in five minutes."

Paige Cowett and Lisa Chow, supervising producers for "The Daily," hope that covering international stories could lead to bringing new voices on the podcast.

"It's amazing that The Times produces something like 250 pieces of journalism every day, and we just published one episode today," Chow said. "There are so many reporters that we haven't even gotten on the show yet."

Barbaro said he plans on remaining as the host of "The Daily" for the "foreseeable future."