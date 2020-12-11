What you need to know about coronavirus on Friday, December 11

"There's a lot of sincere people that are doing their best to put out a vaccine, but that doesn't mean I'm going to take it," said Greg Locke, pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Wilson County, which voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in November's election and is now seeing a surge in cases. Locke often records Facebook videos with political views in a Walmart parking lot, saying he was not "scared of some fake pandemic" in a recent sermon. "And I don't wear a mask when I go in either!" added the pastor, who believes Trump won the election.

That said, a recent survey by Pew Research Center found increasing acceptance of the Covid-19 vaccine nationwide. About 60% of Americans now say they'd be prepared to be inoculated, and nearly half of those who are reluctant to do so say it's possible they'd get it after others. And Thursday's vote may have helped dispel the fears of people showing vaccine hesitancy.

"The reason I think this [vote] is so important is that we want to make sure that we impress [on] the American public that decisions that involve their health and safety are made outside of the realm of politics, outside of the realm of self-aggrandizement and are made in essence by independent groups," America's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN.

