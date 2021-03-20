What will travel look like when the pandemic is over?

As the world ground to a halt last March, many travelers expected to be globetrotting again in a few months time.

Here we are just over a year later.

But with the rapid development of effective vaccines and increased distribution of those life-saving doses in some countries, glimmers of hope are starting to emerge.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still urging against travel, but vaccinated travelers have reason to be optimistic.

"We're revisiting what we should do regarding travel for those who are vaccinated and that should be coming forward soon," agency director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday during a Senate hearing.

Travelers freely roaming the world again will find an experience shaped and changed by the pandemic -- and not just in the mask wearing, social distancing and enhanced hygiene that we've come to expect in our daily lives.

Some of the changes are likely to last well beyond the pandemic's end. CNN Travel asked a range of travel experts how the landscape will have shifted for consumers as the threat of Covid-19 recedes.

Here's some of what to expect:

Vaccine and testing certificates popping up everywhere