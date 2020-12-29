What we know about the 63-year-old Nashville bomber

"He's lived there a long time and he sort of kept to himself," Schmoldt told CNN of Warner. "All we knew him by was Tony. He was kind of a hermit."

Rick Laude, another neighbor, was coming home last Monday and saw Warner at his mailbox, he told CNN.

"I said -- 'Hey Anthony -- is Santa going to bring you something good for Christmas,'" Laude said.

"He said, 'Yes, I'm going to be more famous,' " Laude recalled. "'I'm going to be so famous Nashville will never forget me.'"

Laude said that he thought that Warner was referring to something good happening, perhaps related to his work in IT.

"Let me be very clear, he and I were not friends," Laude said. "You will not find anyone in my neighborhood who will claim to be a friend of his. He was just a legitimate recluse."

Steve Fridrich, of Fridrich & Clark LLC, said he hired Warner as a computer consultant for his real estate business as an independent contractor for several years. In a statement, he described Warner as a "nice person who never exhibited any behavior which was less than professional."