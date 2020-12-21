What we know -- and what we don't -- about the UK coronavirus variant

Will the developed vaccines work against this variant?

Whitty said Saturday that current vaccines should still work against the new variant.

His remarks were echoed in the US by the head of Operation Warp Speed. "Up to now, I don't think there has been a single variant that would be resistant to the vaccine," Moncef Slaoui told CNN on Sunday. "We can't exclude it, but it's not there now."

The UK, the US and the EU have authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and several others are in development.

What measures are being taken to contain the variant?

England's chief medical officer has urged people in Britain to take steps to reduce the virus' spread.

"Given this latest development it is now more vital than ever that the public continue to take action in their area to reduce transmission," Whitty said on Saturday.

Large swathes of England, including London and the southeast, are now under strict Tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions, which is only the latest disruption to a Christmas holiday shadowed by the pandemic.

Dozens of countries across Europe, the Middle East and the Americas have also announced travel bans for the UK.