What Usain Bolt did next: Olympic legend on his greatest achievement and life after athletics

"Yeah I'm very proud of being the fastest man in the world, but it takes so much to do three back-to-back Olympic and win those, so for me I'm most proud of my gold medals."

These days, the debate around breaking track and field world records is often accompanied by discussions on by how big a role is being played by developments in shoe technology.

Bolt says he isn't worried should his records eventually be broken with the help of such technology, rather than pure physical prowess.

"The fact that everyone will know why, then it doesn't bother me," he explains. "As I said, I'm happy to be the fastest man in the world, but it was always the gold medals that really mattered to me because that's how you really prove yourself, you know what I mean.

"There are so many people that could say: 'I'm a former world record holder,' but there are not a lot of people who can say: 'I won -- well, just me -- three Olympic gold medals back-to-back.'