What the turkey pardon says about Trump's transition

CNN's Jim Acosta discusses President Donald Trump's surprise briefing after participating in the annual White House Thanksgiving turkey pardoning event.

President Donald Trump made two rare post-Election Day appearances in front of TV cameras today -- in both of which he touted stock market gains that have little to do with his leadership.

Trump then appeared alongside the first lady to issue an all-important turkey pardon.

It's a presidential tradition full of showmanship, largely devoid of substance, with Trump center stage. It seems to be one of his favorite traditions, and a potential indicator of what's to come.

Consider this observation from Matt Flegenheimer and Maggie Haberman in The New York Times:

"In some ways, Mr. Trump had seemed to imagine his Washington life more closely resembling a rolling turkey pardon — the pomp and splendor, yes, but also a world largely amenable to his boss-man bearing and binary whims: This bird is spared. Those birds are not. He'd have his people call the turkey people and hammer out the fine print later. But through it all, his word would be final."