What the Supreme Court ruling means for Manhattan DA's Trump criminal investigation

The records may be critical to the investigation because they are likely to contain documents that reflect the decision-making behind valuations and tax write-offs, which may be important to determine whether there was intent to commit a crime.

Prosecutors have wanted to review the documents before calling key witnesses before the grand jury, people familiar with the inquiry said. Under New York law witnesses are granted "transactional immunity" and cannot be prosecuted for any crimes relating to their testimony as a grand jury witness. Once prosecutors have those documents, they can begin to take those steps.

Still, it will take investigators time to review the records and piece it together with other documents and testimony. The Trump Organization is comprised of dozens of limited liability companies, each with their own financial statements and tax returns.

Mazars said in a statement that it "remains committed to fulfilling all of our professional and legal obligations."

Trump, in a statement, said, "For more than two years, New York City has been looking at almost every transaction I've ever done, including seeking tax returns which were done by among the biggest and most prestigious law and accounting firms in the U.S." He called the investigation a "fishing expedition."