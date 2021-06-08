What the Jan. 6 riot report was too afraid to say

Indeed, millions of Republicans believe the ridiculous claim that, if there was a mob, it was made up of Trump foes. This, even though the Capitol throbbed with the chant of "Fight for Trump!" as rampaging attackers tried to keep the defeated President in power, and even though Trump praised his violent supporters ("We love you," he said while the assault was in progress), calling them "very special" people.

It's commendable that with Republicans dead set against an independent investigative commission, Democrats still attempted to craft a bipartisan vehicle to look into this pivotal moment in US history. Several committees are going forward with further investigation. (And Tuesday, after the report was released, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer restated his call for a bipartisan January 6 commission.)

The effort that produced this new report -- a joint product of the Senate Homeland Security and Rules committees -- had narrowed its scope to "security, planning and response failures" by law enforcement. It's an interesting and useful document. But it purposely looks at the world through a thin straw. According to staffers, each word of it was chosen to make sure Republicans would sign on.