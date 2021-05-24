What Rand Paul gets wrong on vaccines

There's also this from the CDC:

"Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That's because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible — although rare — that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again."

Health and science aside, there's also the symbolism and messaging question. If we know that a) herd immunity is the only way the country really returns to normal and b) the path to herd immunity runs through mass vaccinations, then the responsible thing for elected officials to do is advocate for people to get vaccinated.

When someone like Paul does the exact opposite, he sends the wrong kind of message: that getting vaccinated is about individual liberties and "Big Brother" (words he used in that same radio interview).

The Point: Paul, who has publicly feuded with Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly during the pandemic, seems to believe that he knows better than experts in the field of infectious disease. Here's a news flash: He does not.