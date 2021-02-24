What Mitt Romney gets *exactly* right about Donald Trump

When asked during a New York Times "Dealbook" event about former President Donald Trump potentially running in 2024, Sen. Mitt Romney said he is "pretty sure he would win the nomination."

Mitt Romney is no fan of Donald Trump. In fact, the Utah Republican senator may be the single most prominent critic of the 45th President within the GOP.

Mitt Romney is also a political realist. Which is why he said this of Trump at a New York Times "Dealbook" event earlier this week:

"He has by far the largest voice and a big impact in my party. I don't know if he's planning to run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I'm pretty sure he would win the nomination."

Romney is right. Exactly right.

For all of the hand-wringing among people like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney about the need to excise Trump from the future of the Republican Party, the truth -- as told by poll after poll of GOP voters -- is that the overwhelming majority of them want the billionaire businessman to stick around.