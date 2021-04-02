What John Boehner gets *exactly* right about Fox News

Boehner rightly notes the rise of Rep. Michele Bachmann, who ran for president in 2012, as a prime example of how Fox News helped turn the Republican Party into something that he barely recognized. As he recounts of Bachmann's request to land a seat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee:

"There was no way she was going to get on Ways and Means, the most prestigious committee in Congress, and jump ahead of everyone else in line. Not while I was Speaker. In earlier days, a member of Congress in her position wouldn't even have dared ask for something like this. Sam Rayburn would have laughed her out of the city.

"So I told her no—diplomatically, of course. But as she kept on talking, it dawned on me. This wasn't a request of the Speaker of the House. This was a demand.

"Her response to me was calm and matter-of-fact. 'Well, then I'll just have to go talk to Sean Hannity and everybody at Fox,' she said, 'and Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, and everybody else on the radio, and tell them that this is how John Boehner is treating the people who made it possible for the Republicans to take back the House.'

"I wasn't the one with the power, she was saying. I just thought I was. She had the power now.

"She was right, of course."