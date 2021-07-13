What it's really like to negotiate with ransomware attackers

"The minute you file a claim — just like a consumer, if you file a claim with Geico — it's out of your hands at that point," Wright said.

The frequency of ransomware claims has increased by 150% since 2018, according to AIG, one of the nation's largest insurance companies and a leading provider of cyber insurance. And ransom claims accounted for one in five cybersecurity insurance claims last year, according to an AIG fact sheet.

What a company may pay for cyber insurance depends partly on how many times an organization has been hit in the past, along with other actuarial data, Wright said.

"If I have poor cyber hygiene, my rates are going to be much, much higher than a company that has good policies," he said.

But cyber insurance can also be a double-edged sword, according to Karen Sprenger, COO and chief ransomware negotiator at LMG Security. "We're starting to see where the attackers go through the data and look for cyber insurance policies to see what the deductible is and to understand how much coverage they have." Sprenger said she has seen cases where attackers then used that information to push for higher ransoms.