What it's really like to be an Amazon warehouse worker during Prime Day

"When I think of Amazon Prime Day, I think of mandatory overtime," said Tyler Hamilton, who works as a trainer at Amazon's Shakopee, Minnesota, facility. "For customers, maybe it's Prime Day -- for us, it is at least Prime Week."

Natalie Monarrez, an Amazon associate at the company's Staten Island facility, also distinguished between the way customers and workers experience Prime Day. "I think the discounts are really helpful for the customers," she said. "It is overwhelming for the workers. But we find a way to work through it and deal with it like we always do."

In a statement, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel told CNN Business: "Even with careful planning, as an organization that has seasonal fluctuations of customer demand, overtime is sometimes necessary and when that does happen, we ensure that all employees are fairly compensated."

"We also have a process in place so that employees who are unable to work overtime for personal reasons are able to speak with managers and map out a schedule that works for them," Nantel added, noting that typically the company gives employees three weeks' notice ahead of mandatory extra time but, at times, that time frame is shorter.