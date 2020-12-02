What it feels like to get an mRNA coronavirus vaccine

One participant in the Moderna trial said getting vaccinated was "definitely not walk in the park" but he would certainly do it over again.

Yasir Batalvi, a 24-year-old recent college graduate living in the Boston area, said he originally signed up to join a trial on the NIH website back in early July because he felt moved to do something to help during the pandemic.

"I felt so helpless. I mean, this pandemic really has affected everybody's lives so significantly. And it's not just lives, you know, it's livelihoods," Batalvi told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. "And so I signed up because I kind of just wanted to do what I could. And I didn't think I was necessarily going to get picked. But I got a call, eventually, in September. And then by mid-October, I was enrolled."

He was a bit nervous rolling up his sleeve, especially when he was given a 22-page consent form to sign. But he said he felt like he was doing a public service.

"I think just because coronavirus has been such a significant disruption to our lives, that I decided that it was what I had to do. It felt like civic duty," he said. "Because I think mass scale vaccination is really the only realistic way out of the pandemic that we're in."

So what did it feel like?