What is bitcoin cash?

The bitcoin cash creators aimed to raise bitcoin's block size limit of one megabyte every 10 minutes — which translates to a maximum of seven transactions per second — to eight megabytes every 10 minutes, de Vries said. Bitcoin cash blocks can go up to 32 megabytes.

The creators of bitcoin cash, "wrote an update for the Bitcoin software which increased the transaction limit," de Vries said, and thus, the new cryptocurrency was born.

Bitcoin cash split in two in 2018, in a similar situation, creating another fork called bitcoin SV, which, with a market value of nearly $8 billion, is currently ranked at number 19 on the top digital currencies list on Coinbase.

What's the difference between bitcoin cash and bitcoin?

For starters, there's less demand for bitcoin cash. Bitcoin is by far the largest digital currency, with a market value of more than $1 trillion, according to Coinbase. Bitcoin cash, on the other hand, just passed Litecoin to become No. 10 on the list of largest digital currencies, with a market value of almost $26 billion.