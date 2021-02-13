What if Trump hadn't had Twitter

According to evidence entered into the record Saturday, Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler said Rep. Kevin McCarthy told her that Trump sided with the mob as the Capitol was being breached. When the House minority leader urged the commander-in-chief to send help, Trump said, "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are," according to Herrera Beutler's account.

Trump's attempt to overturn the election was propped up by his repeated lies -- lies that his followers believed and acted on. This was an essential and basic argument in the case for impeachment -- and it's one that too often gets lost in the discussion. Trump engaged in a month-long war against our democratic process and his Twitter feed was an essential tool in doing so. Public discourse has already changed dramatically in the weeks since he was barred from various social media platforms.

Trump was the main engine behind the movement to "Stop the Steal," and the driving force when this mob of terrorists broke into the Capitol. It's not much of a surprise to hear what Trump said to McCarthy. After all, these were his people doing his bidding. The House managers made it painfully clear that Trump cared more about perpetuating his big lie than the lives at risk, or the damage the attack would inflict on our democracy.

His role is as impeachable as it gets. But most Senate Republicans stood firm and voted to acquit. This is shocking and predictable. Partisanship over democracy has triumphed once again.