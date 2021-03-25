What happened to two small South Dakota towns after Biden revoked the Keystone pipeline permit

"There was a real sense of urgency and a real sense of fear and anxiety," Burns said. "They need to get a move on and try and find something before all the jobs were taken. Most of them packed up and headed out. Some of them even left their stuff behind and said, 'when we figure out where their next move is, we'll come back and get the stuff.'"

That was nearly two months ago, but Burns remembers it vividly. She lost nearly half of her members within hours, losing out on almost $3,000 dollars a month. Two contracts with security companies evaporated, she said.

Burns had also grown close to the workers and their families that had migrated into their community to help build the pipeline. One of her gym employees was among those who were forced to leave.

"Everything had been signed, sealed, delivered. The game rules were set. Everybody was playing fair," Burns said. "This was going to be their home for four years, their daughter was going to get to graduate from high school here. And that was all taken away in an instant."

Philip, South Dakota, located 15 miles north of the main east-west interstate, has a population of 779. Their main street is comprised of nearly a dozen small business, all kept alive by mutual support throughout the community.