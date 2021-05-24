What, exactly, would it take for Republicans to walk away from Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Combine that decision with the silence by McCarthy and the rest of the GOP leadership on Greene's latest comments comparing masks to the Holocaust and you get this takeaway: Republican leaders are effectively condoning Greene's rhetoric and actions by refusing to take any actual steps to walk away from her.

Look. Greene is an elected member of Congress.

And her noxious views were well known (or at least known) to Georgia voters who chose her as their next representative last November. Given that, removing her from office is a non-starter, as that sort of move is typically reserved for those who have been convicted of crimes.

But there's a WHOLE lot of space between what Republican leaders are doing right now (nothing) and voting to remove Greene from office. They could work with House Democrats to censure Greene, for example, a formal reprimand that would keep her in office but make clear that her views are condemned by the bipartisan group in the House. They could release a joint statement from the entire House Republican leadership distancing themselves from Greene and refusing to participate in fundraising for her or to accept any money she might raise for the Party.

They haven't done any of that.