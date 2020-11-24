What Chuck Schumer doesn't understand about Georgia

For most Americans, this holiday season is a welcome respite, an opportunity to put the long and fractious 2020 election season behind them. But that's not the case here in Georgia. Mixed in with preparations for a subdued pandemic Thanksgiving, Georgians are still being bombarded with dire campaign commercials warning of coal in our Christmas stockings if we cast the wrong votes.

Why is that? Because we have two contested US Senate runoffs on January 5. The Republican incumbents, first-term Sen. David Perdue and recently-appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler, are being challenged, respectively, by Jon Ossoff, a 33-year old owner of a small investigative media firm, and Rev. Raphael Warnock, 51, and senior pastor of Martin Luther King Junior's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

And the stakes could not be higher. Democrats are vying for control of the Senate and their ability to control the legislative agenda of a Joe Biden administration. As Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer recently stated to a cheering New York crowd, "Now we take Georgia, then we change America!"