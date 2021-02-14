What Biden should do now about Trump

After this week's impeachment trial, there's no denying Trump's significant role in inciting the attack on our Capitol. Even GOP Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell declared after the trial that, "Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day," suggesting that Trump could indeed face criminal charges for his role in the attack.

In sum, Trump attacked our democracy for two months with his "Big Lie" -- and as we heard from House manager Rep. Eric Swalwell during the impeachment trial -- he spent $50 million to further that falsehood after the election. Trump then repeatedly encouraged his most rabid followers to Washington DC on January 6 for what he promised would be "wild."

Trump clearly brought them there that day at that time because the count, mandated by the Electoral Count Act of 1887, was the final step in certifying Biden's win. He had to have known that by this time there was no way for his supporters to "Stop the Steal," as he called for them to do in the days leading up to January 6 and in his speech that day. And it seems some of his supporters clearly got that message, declaring during and after the attack that they waged their siege because Trump asked them to do so. In what system of law can you have countless people arrested for engaging in an act of domestic terrorism, but the very person some said incited that attack still walks free?!