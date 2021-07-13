What 2021 is showing us about Black lives mattering

This is something not solely experienced by academics, celebrities and executives. As Duke epidemiologist Sherman James has noted, there are harmful health consequences for Black people who take on the mantra of working harder to prove themselves, which he terms "John Henryism," a reference to the folkloric "steel-driving" Black man who dies after winning a race against a rock-drilling machine while constructing a railroad tunnel. Indeed, Future Forum (an initiative launched by the communication platform Slack) reports an interesting finding from the work-from-home movement necessitated by the pandemic: Black "knowledge workers" (white collar professionals whose work requires them to "think for a living") report that they feel a greater sense of belonging working remotely — the opposite of their White colleagues. Perhaps not having to code-switch, not having to respond to discussions about one's hair or appearance, and other microaggressions and microinvalidations enhances Black professionals' ability to focus on their work rather than donning a suit of emotional armor when they come to the office.