'We're walking into the mouth of the monster' by loosening Covid-19 restrictions, expert says

Duggan turned down the shipment because the city is able to meet current demand with its supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines -- even as his administration expanded vaccine eligibility Thursday to residents ages 50 and older with chronic medical conditions.

All three vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness from Covid-19, and health officials have urged people to take any Covid-19 vaccine they are offered.

"The day may come in March or April when every single Moderna and Pfizer is committed, and we still have people who need a vaccine. And at that point we will set up a Johnson & Johnson center. I don't see that in the next couple of weeks," Duggan said.

CDC guidance for the vaccinated

CDC guidance for people who have been vaccinated is coming soon, Walensky said. The guidance had been expected to release this week.

"Our goal and what is most important is that people who have been vaccinated and those not yet vaccinated are able to understand the steps they can take to protect themselves and their loved ones," she said.

More than 82 million vaccine doses have been given out in the US, and after a year of life turned upside down, many want to know what the future holds.